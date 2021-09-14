Coastal districts get ready to tackle N-E monsoon

Coordination committees comprising officials of various departments formed in Nagapattinam

Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai district administrations have initiated measures to address emergencies that could arise during the northeast monsoon from October to December.

The northeast monsoon contributes about 60% of the total annual rainfall in the region. Since the Cauvery was flowing above its capacity level and the canals/ channels were running at full capacity last year during the northeast monsoon, farmers could not drain the water from the fields. They suffered heavy losses as the grains germinated in the field itself.

As many as 955 cyclone relief camps were established in the district, and 6,430 first-level responders were entrusted with the responsibility of rescuing stranded people. Over 2,000 sheds were erected to accommodate cattle and livestock.

To replicate the safety measures this year too, District Monitoring Officer for Nagapattinam V. Arun Roy, Secretary-MSME, chaired a meeting along with Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, and formed coordination committees comprising officials of various departments for disaster management at taluk and panchayat union levels.

The committees were apprised of their responsibilities such as evacuation of people from low-lying areas, managing multi-purpose rescue and relief centres and safeguarding livestock and cattle from the brunt of possible flooding.

Mayiladuthurai

Last month, the Mayiladuthurai administration put in place measures to tackle emergencies during the northeast monsoon.

Collector R. Lalitha activated the police, fire and rescue services, coastal security group, home guards, and NCC units of colleges to ensure rapid response to emergencies.

Offices of Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars would have control rooms for round-the-clock monitoring.

The Public Works Department - Water Resources Organisation, Cauvery Division, was entrusted with the task of having sand bags and causurina poles in large numbers.

The Highways Department was advised to keep ready mechanised saws to clear fallen trees.

Likewise, the Electricity Department was asked to monitor low-hanging wires and have electric poles ready.