Coast Guard Residential Complex inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau KARAIKAL
October 26, 2022 20:34 IST

A Coast Guard residential complex inaugurated at Akkaraivattam in Karaikal on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard Residential Complex comprising 53 quarters was inaugurated at Akkaraivattam in Karaikal on Wednesday.

President of Tatrakshika (East) Neelima Badola inaugurated the residential complex in the presence of Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Commanding Officers, and officers.

Civilians and families of Coast Guard units at Karaikal and representatives of Military Engineering Services also took part.

The Coast Guard Officers and men will be moving into the quarters from private accommodations shortly. Other Coast Guard assets under construction in the 18.78 acre complex consists of administrative building, Medical Inspection Room, Mess Accommodation for unmarried Officers/ Men and Coast Guard KG School.

"The Residential Complex is a major milestone in infrastructural development at Karaikal and will boost the morale and camaraderie of CG fraternity," a press release said.

The Regional Commander also reviewed operational preparedness and infrastructural development at Karaikal, the release said.

