Coal-fired steam loco flagged off

Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas, second from left, flagged off the first coal-fired 'X' class steam locomotive at Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

25 August 2021 18:54 IST

It was manufactured for operation in hilly Nilgiri Mountain Railway

TIRUCHI

The first coal-fired 'X' class steam locomotive manufactured at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here for operation in the hilly Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section was flagged off on Wednesday by Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas.

Mr. John Thomas also flagged off the 444th diesel locomotive belonging to a public sector undertaking and the 123rd LHB coach both of which were overhauled at the workshop, besides the 200th Guard Van manufactured at the workshop.

Accompanied by the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway, S. Srinivas, Principal Heads of Departments, Chief Workshop Manager, Golden Rock Railway Workshop Shyamadhar Ram, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Manish Agarwal, and other officials, Mr. John Thomas inspected various shops inside the railway workshop during his annual inspection. The supervisors and technical staff demonstrated their technical prowess, their expertise in several processes and product improvements made inside the workshop.

IOT (Internet of things) based condition monitoring system installed in a 3-tier AC coach now running in the Tiruchi - Howrah rake and also in a LHB power car were demonstrated to the General Manager and other top officers.

Newly developed Epoxy flooring in doorways and gangways of ICF coaches, introduction of standard patches in the longer lower berths in ICF sleeper coaches and introduction of PVC coated GI sheet panel in a Nilgiri Mountain Railway coach were exhibited, an official press release said.

The General Manager was also showcased several gadgets and tools which were made in house including universal manipulator for welding all types of wagon underframes, scissor lifts and rotary jig fixture for drilling holes in the wagon centresills for increasing the productivity and improving the quality of workmanship.

During the course of his inspection inside the workshop, Mr. John Thomas inaugurated the renovated Heritage Square housing one narrow gauge coach along with one old metre gauge steam loco; a sculpture park consisting several thematic models developed out of scrap and a herbal garden.

In his brief address to the officers and staff on the occasion, Mr. John Thomas commended the workshop for its outstanding works. He complimented the staff for the innovations they had brought in the wagons keeping in mind the demands of the new customers including the automobile manufacturers. He exuded confidence that the workshop would rise up to the occasion to overhaul Vande Bharat express trains in future.