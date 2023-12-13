Coal accounts for bulk of freight revenue in Tiruchi railway division

December 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division earned freight revenue of ₹527.13 crore up to November in the current fiscal.

Bulk of the revenue amounting to ₹404.38 crore was earned through coal loading followed by food grains, which generated revenue of ₹50.75 crore. Coal loading from April to November was seven million tonnes, while it was 0.991 million tonnes in the case of food grains. Loading of cement was 0.591 million tonnes which generated revenue of ₹35.49 crore. Fertilizers, iron ore, iron and steel and containers were the other commodities loaded in the Division.

The performance of the Tiruchi Division on the freight front was explained by the divisional authorities during the second Business Development Meet held at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office complex here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan in which senior branch officers of the Division and representatives of Karaikal Port Private Limited, M/s. IL &FS Tamil Nadu Power Co Ltd, Puduchathiram, M/s. TAQA Neyveli Power Co Ltd, Uthangalmangalam, M/s. Dalmia Cements (Bharat) Ltd, Dalmiapuram, M/s. Ramco Cements Ltd, Ariyalur and Alathiyur, M/s. Tamil Nadu Cements Ltd, Ariyalur, M/s. Chettinad Cement Corporation Private Ltd, M/s. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and M/s. Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation participated.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Tiruchi Division, I. Senthil Kumar made a presentation on the performance of the division on the freight front in the current financial year up to November at the meeting.

Freight customers made a power point presentation on the loading projection through rail for the remaining period in the current fiscal.

Thanking the freight customers for their continued support, Mr. Anbalagan assured that the Division would look into their suggestions and extend all possible support to facilitate maximum loading in the coming year. The freight customers on their part assured cooperation from their side to increase the loading through rail, a press release from the Division said.

