Coaches reduced in special trains

TIRUCHI

Days after introducing daily special trains during the lock down from Tiruchi to Nagercoil and back and in the Tiruchi –Chengalpattu- Tiruchi broad gauge section, the Southern Railway has revised the composition of the two trains “due to poor occupancy”.

The number of reserved coaches in the Tiruchi – Nagercoil – Tiruchi superfast special (Train No. 02627/02628) has been revised from 19 coaches to 14 coaches. The revision in respect of coaches would come into effect from June 21.

With regard to the Tiruchi – Chengalpattu – Tiruchi special (Train No. 06795/06796) being operated on the mainline section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai, the number of reserved coaches have been reduced from 23 to 16 with effect from June 19.

The Southern Railway administration has communicated the change in the composition of the coaches in the special trains to divisional railway authorities in Tiruchi, Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram besides Chennai Division. The communication has in turn been conveyed to the station masters of stations where the trains have stoppages.

After over two months of complete suspension of passenger rail traffics, the Southern Railway resumed services on select routes including the Tiruchi – Nagercoil – Tiruchi superfast special train which began operation on June 1 with 19 coaches including eight second class sitting coaches and equal number of general second class coaches.

As per the communication, the number of coaches has now been revised to 14 in this train. The Tiruchi – Chengalpattu – Tiruchi special was operated on the mainline section from June 12 with 23 coaches. Some of the air-conditioned coaches have been reduced to bring down the composition to 16 coaches. Railway sources here said the reduction in the composition of the trains was done due to poor patronage.

Southern Railway has also been operating another special train to Chengalpattu from Tiruchi from June 12. This train, however, is being operated on the chord line section via Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam. In addition to these three originating trains from Tiruchi Junction, the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shatabdhi expresses and the Madurai - Villupuram - Madurai specials pass via Tiruchi every day.