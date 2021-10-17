Co-optex trebles sales target in Thanjavur region

Having trebled the business target this year in Thanjavur region, Co-optex outlets in the region launched their Deepavali special discount sales on Sunday.

A sales target of ₹20 crore has been set for 2021 Deepavali business through co-optex outlets in the region. The target for last year was ₹7.38 crore.

In Thanjavur district, a sales target of ₹3 crore has been set, counting on the 30 percent discount offered on the range of silk (Kancheepuram, Arani, Tanjore and Tiruvananthapuram) sarees and (Kora and Koorainadu) cotton sarees, handloom sarees, blankets, bed spreads, pillow covers, lungies, cotton shirts, curtains, foot wear, nighties, and other export quality products. District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver launched the sales.

The Co-optex is implementing the scheme of 10 month subscription from customers, entitling them to 20 percent discount in the eleventh and twelfth month of subscription, officials said.

In Pudukottai, Collector Kavitha Ramu said after launching the sales that sales to the extent of ₹92.70 lakh was achieved last year. This time around, the 2021 festival target has been set at ₹2.25 crore, she said.

In Nagapattinam, the special sales was inaugurated by A.K.S. Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative in New Delhi, in the presence of District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj.

A target of ₹75 lakh has been set for the outlet in Nagapattinam town, and ₹60 lakh for the one in Vedaranyam.