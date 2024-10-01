GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Co-Optex announces festival sale in Tiruchi

Published - October 01, 2024 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru launched the annual special sale for Deepavali festival season at Co-Optex showroom here on Tuesday.

Mr. Nehru inaugurated the festival sale at “Pothigai”, the Co-Optex showroom near the Central Bus Stand. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan were present.

According to a press release, a sales target of ₹2.35 crore had been fixed for the showroom in Tiruchi this season. It had achieved sales worth ₹1.98 crore during 2023. Customers, who had joined a 12-month Co-Optex savings scheme, would be offered a rebate of 30% on silk and cotton saris sourced from weavers in Salem, Arani, Kancheepuram, and other places. Dhotis, bed linen, curtains, and readymade garments would be included in the sale.

