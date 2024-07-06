‘CM’s silence will imperil Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery water’

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has expressed apprehension that the continued silence of Chief Minister M .K. Stalin over Karnataka’s failure to release water in the Cauvery could jeopardise the hard-earned rights of delta farmers over the river water.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Saturday, committee president P. R. Pandian said the delta farmers who were unable to take up kuruvai cultivation this year for want of water might have to forgo the samba cultivation too for the same reason.

Regretting the reluctance of Mr. Stalin to take up the issue to get the share of Tamil Nadu released in the Cauvery river, Mr. Pandian urged him to use his good offices to ensure that 44 tmcft of water due to the State during June and July as per the Supreme Court order was released by Karnataka. The storage level in the dams in Karnataka had crossed 90%, thanks to the Southwest monsoon, and the tributaries of Cauvery river in that State were flowing to their full capacity.

He also called upon him to initiate steps to thwart Karnataka government’s plans to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. He pointed out that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented a memorandum in this regard.