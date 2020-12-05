CM’s remark draws ire

TIRUCHI

05 December 2020 22:30 IST

The State government’s decision to recommend to the Centre to name seven sub-sects of Scheduled Caste as ‘Devendrakula Velalars’ has met with strong opposition among the Vellalar community.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in Sivaganga on Friday that the State government would recommend to the Centre the inclusion of seven sub-sects of Scheduled Caste such as Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaaladi, Kadayar, Vadhiriyar and Devendrakulathar in the ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ community.

Advertising

Advertising

The decision has angered the Vellalars. Soon after the announcement, a large number of people belonging to various Vellalar outfits and forums blocked the traffic on National Highway at No 1 Tollgate. There were reports of protests in different parts of the district condemning the Chief Minister.

“We are really shocked and appalled by the decision. It has disturbed the numerically and historically large vibrant Vellalar community,” said R.V. Hariharan, general secretary, Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam and Sangam.

Stating that it was a highly sensitive matter, he said the government should have understood and studied in detail the historical identity of the Vellalar community. “We have absolutely no problem in calling them as Devendrakulars. But, they can not be called Vellalars.”

V. Krishnamurthy, former MLA, said there were 151 sub sects of Pillai community in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. They were traditionally called Vellalar. The decision of the State government had hurt their sentiments and should reconsider the move. Otherwise, the AIADMK would attract the wrath of Vellalars.