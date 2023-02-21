ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s fiat to Tiruvarur district officials

February 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inspects a paddy storage godown in Tiruvarur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed the Tiruvarur district officials to complete ongoing development works in the district expeditiously.

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day trip to Tiruvarur distric,t visited a paddy storage godown constructed at a cost of ₹.2.35 crore at Tiruvarur on Tuesday evening and inquired about similar works of construction of godowns for storing paddy procured from the farmers in the district.

Explaining the progress of the works to the Chief Minister, the officials said the work on constructing 3,000 tonne capacity godown at Tiruvarur at a cost of ₹2 crore was progressing smoothly and informed him that 1,500 tonnes of paddy procured from the farmers had been stored at the newly constructed godown inspected by him on Tuesday evening.

T. Charusree, Collector, T.R. Baalu, MP, Poondi K. Kalaivanan, MLA, and others accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the godown.

