CM’s breakfast scheme to be extended to 24 govt. aided schools in Karur

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be extended to 24 Government aided schools in the district, according to Collector M. Thangavel.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that 3,465 students studying in 77 primary schools were benefited under the scheme, which was introduced in September 2022. The scheme was subsequently extended in August 2023. A total of 29,449 students had been provided breakfast in the district since the scheme was extended. In order to bring more beneficiaries under the scheme, it had been decided to extend the scheme in 24 Government aided schools. A total of 1,693 more students would be benefited

Mr. Thangavel said that the identified schools had been asked to put in place necessary infrastructure for the scheme. Officials were given instruction to take all possible steps to ensure the provision of breakfast to the new beneficiaries.

