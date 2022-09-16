CM’s breakfast scheme inaugurated in central region

Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, serves breakfast for school students in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin inaugurated the free nutritious breakfast scheme for government primary school students in Madurai, several districts in the state rolled out the scheme on Friday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru unveiled the free breakfast scheme at Naduvalur Panchayat Union Primary School in Thuraiyur block here on Friday.

As many as 81 primary schools in Tiruchi district- 40 in urban areas and 41 in rural areas – have rolled out the scheme. Around 5,633 students (2,928 in urban and 2,705 in rural) from poor families will benefit from the scheme.

The food for schools within municipal limits will be prepared in the centralised kitchen set up at Syed Murthuza Government Higher Secondary School complex near Marakkadai, and in rural areas in the respective schools.

On Mondays, Rava upma with vegetable sambar will be provided for breakfast. The breakfast will be semiya kichadi on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays, it will be Pongal and on Thursdays, any upma varieties. On Fridays, semiya kichadi with sweet Kesari will be provided.

As per the scheme, the quantity of food items per student will be 50 gm rice and 15 gm dal. The weight of cooked food has to be 150 to 200 gm. The quantity of sambar will be 60 gm. The state-wide scheme is been implemented in 1,545 schools, covering 1,14,095 students.

Pudukkottai

The free breakfast scheme was launched at Thirukokarnam Primary School in Pudukkottai by Minister for Law and Prisons S. Reghupathy, along with Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, in the presence of Collector Kavitha Ramu.

As many as eight primary schools in the district which has around 1,322 students will benefit from the initiative. “Attending school on time and focussing on education is essential for growing children and this scheme comes as a lifesaver for many students. This would also improve new enrolment as well as attendance of existing students,” Mr. Reghupathy said.

Karur

Collector T. Prabhushankar introduced the scheme at Panchayat Union Primary School in Muthampatti in Karur. A total of 77 primary schools in the district including 67 schools in Krishnarayapuram panchayat and 10 schools in Palaya Jeyankonda town panchayat have rolled out the scheme, with around 3,469 students benefiting from it.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, the scheme was introduced in a Corporation primary school in Dada Nagar by Collector A. Arun Thamburaj along with Nagapattinam Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) J. Mohamed Shanavas and Kilvelur MLA V.P Nagaimaali.

Around 598 students from 11 primary schools will benefit from the scheme. “CM’s free breakfast scheme will create an important impact in the lives of the poor children. A majority of the students come to school hungry which leads to malnutrition. To address the issue the scheme targets to increase nutrition for the children and reduce the workload of mothers,” said Mr. Thamburaj.

Mayiladuthurai

Collector R. Lalitha launched the initiative by serving breakfast for students at Kornad Kavingar Vedanayagam Primary School in the district. A total of 18 primary schools in the district including 11 schools in the Mayiladuthurai municipality limit and seven schools in Sirkali municipality have rolled out the scheme, with around 571 students benefiting.

The project aims to promote education among poor students studying in government schools, eliminate dropouts and improve their learning ability, Collector said.