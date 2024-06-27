CM’s announcement on establishing Kalaignar Centenary Library in Tiruchi welcomed

Educationists and residentshave welcomed the government’s decision to establish a Kalaignar Centenary Library in Tiruchi and felt it would be a valuable asset for the city.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the government’s decision to establish the library in Tiruchi in the State Assembly on Thursday.

“Getting a Kalaignar Centenary Library in Tiruchi would be a valuable resource not just for users in the city, but also for those from nearby rural areas. I have visited the Kalaignar library in Madurai and was impressed by it. We will gain a similar institution here,” A.P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, District Central Library, told The Hindu.

The official added that making the facility internet-enabled would allow other public libraries to form networks and pool in resources in future. “We have a large amount of audio study material for visually challenged students that could be shared with the new library in the long run,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

A student-friendly public library is essential for Tiruchi given the significant number of schools and colleges in the region, said J. Christy Subhadra, correspondent, CREA Children’s Academy. “Children have a different relationship with library books as compared to their textbooks because they do not associate them with exams and lessons. Libraries give children the freedom to learn and absorb concepts at their own pace. Having a Kalaignar Library in Tiruchi would be a really positive development,” Ms. Subhadra said.

While most educational institutions in Tiruchi maintain libraries, specific periods of the timetable devoted to reading and book borrowing are slowly being taken up for special classes, rued many parents.

“Visiting a well-equipped library outside the school premises could help children cultivate the reading habit early in life. It could also curb the dependence on internet-based entertainment,” said a parent.