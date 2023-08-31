CMRL identifies two corridors for introduction of MRTS in Tiruchi

August 31, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday submitted to the government detailed feasibility reports (DFRs) for introducing mass rapid transport systems (MRTS) in Tiruchi, Tirunelveli and Salem.

Two corridors have been identified in the DFR for introducing the MRTS in Tiruchi, covering a total distance of about 45 km – one between Samayapuram and Vayalur and the other from Thuvakudi to the Panjapur.

The first corridor from Samayapuram will run for a distance of 19 km and an equal number of stations have been proposed on the route. The second corridor will cover a distance of 26 km with as many stations in between. However, the total number of stations is subject to change, it was indicated. The number of stations for each routes will be finalised in the Detailed Project Report, the CMRL has said.

The proposed MRTS in Tirunelveli will cover a distance of 39.07 km on three corridors. Corridor I will run for 12.39 km from Pettai to Sankanapuram and Corridor II will cover a distance of 12.03 km from Palayamkottai to Ponnakudi. Corridor III is proposed for a distance of 14.65 km from from Sankar Nagar to Vasanth Nagar. The corridors are likely to have a station every km.

The MRTS in Salem is likely to cover a distance of 35.19 km on two corridors – Karupuranathar Temple to Ayodhyapattanam Railway Station via Ammapet (17.16 km) and Karuppur to Nallikalapatty via Salem Junction (18.03 km).

The proposals have been drawn keeping in mind the anticipated population growth over the next 30 years.

The DFRs were presented to Ramesh Chand Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Special Initiatives, by M.A.Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, on Thursday, according to a CMRL press release.

