CM will decide on challenging HC order on hooch tragedy, says Regupathy

After consulting government lawyers, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will decide on appealing against the Madras High Court verdict transferring the probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Law Minister S. Regupathy said on Wednesday.

Terming the court directive “surprising”, Mr. Regupathy told reporters in Pudukkottai that such judgments could lead to a situation that may result in an “administrative breakdown between the State and Central governments”.

He maintained that the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) was investigating the case properly, and a probe by the CBI would only cause delay.

The CBI comprises police officers from different States. The CB-CID is equally competent, and was handling the case well, he said.

“The Kallakurichi incident is unfortunate and condemnable. Mr. Stalin had immediately deputed three Ministers to the village to oversee the action taken, including provision of medical aid to the affected. He had also ordered an inquiry by a commission headed by retired High Court Judge B. Gokuldas. The inquiry was under way, and the CB-CID was conducting extensive investigations and collecting evidence...We had taken all necessary action, and the verdict has made us think...,” he added.

Rejecting the contention that the verdict was a setback for the government, Mr. Regupathy said some parties had filed the case out of political animosity. The people of Kallakurichi were satisfied with the action taken by the government, he said. The State had the right to appeal before the Supreme Court, and there was every possibility of the directive being reversed, he further said.

Revoking punishment

On the revocation of the “punishment” meted out to some authorities in the wake of the tragedy, Mr. Regupathy said some officials were transferred or suspended after the incident. However, they could not be “on punishment permanently”. After a while, they would be posted to “non-sensitive” positions. This was the usual practice.

He dismissed the speculation of the liquor issue impacting the outcome of the 2026 Assembly election.

The government was in favour of prohibition. However, it could not be enforced straight away when liquor was available in neighbouring States, he added.

