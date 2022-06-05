CM visit: Pudukottai Collector holds discussions on security arrangements

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar on Sunday held discussions with Collector Kavitha Ramu here regarding security-related arrangements to be made in connection with the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the district on June 8.

The meeting held at the District Collectorate was attended by Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Nisha Parthiban and officials from different government departments.

The discussions were held on the number of beneficiaries attending the government function, seating arrangements on the dais and at the event venue, provision of basic facilities such as drinking water, list of prominent persons attending the event and deployment of medical teams, an official release said.