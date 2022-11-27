CM visit: Flying of drones prohibited for two days

November 27, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

:

Flying of drones in the district is prohibited on November 28 and November 29 in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s official visit to Perambalur and neighbouring Ariyalur district. The decision has been taken for security reasons, Perambalur Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya said.

Mr. Stalin will inaugurate the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur during his visit to Perambalur district on November 28 and thereafter proceed to neighbouring Ariyalur district. 

The Chief Minister will take part in a government function at Kollapuram in Ariyalur district on November 29 to lay the foundation for new projects, inaugurate completed works and distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. 

Flying of drones in the district had been banned for security reasons on November 28 and 29 during the visit of the Chief Minister. Action as per law would be initiated against those violating the ban, the Collector further said. 

