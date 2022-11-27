  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM visit: Flying of drones prohibited for two days

November 27, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

:

Flying of drones in the district is prohibited on November 28 and November 29 in view of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s official visit to Perambalur and neighbouring Ariyalur district. The decision has been taken for security reasons, Perambalur Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya said.

Mr. Stalin will inaugurate the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur during his visit to Perambalur district on November 28 and thereafter proceed to neighbouring Ariyalur district. 

The Chief Minister will take part in a government function at Kollapuram in Ariyalur district on November 29 to lay the foundation for new projects, inaugurate completed works and distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries. 

Flying of drones in the district had been banned for security reasons on November 28 and 29 during the visit of the Chief Minister. Action as per law would be initiated against those violating the ban, the Collector further said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.