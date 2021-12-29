Tiruchirapalli

CM unveils statues of Anna, Karunanidhi

Special Correspondent 29 December 2021 20:30 IST
Updated: 29 December 2021 20:30 IST

THANJAVUR

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin unveiled the statues of former Chief Ministers, C.N.Annadurai and M.Karunanidhi installed on the DMK’s district office premises here on Wednesday.

After unveiling the statues, the Chief Minister received petitions from the people.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries of various schemes and inaugurate completed projects in the Thanjavur district at a function to be held at the Rajah Serfoji Government College grounds on Thursday.

