CM to lay stone for medical college on March 7

A 60-acre site at Orathur where the government medical college for Nagapattinam district will be coming up is being readied for start of construction activities.

The site where Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be laying the foundation stone on March 7 is being cleared of prosopis juliflora and levelled. Soil test is being done.

Accompanied by Collector Praveen P. Nair and other senior officials, Textiles Minister O.S. Manian inspected the site last week.

The site identified for the ₹366.85 crore project is located about 9 km away from the district headquarters hospital. The site is located at a distance of 20 km from Tiruvarur district and 24 km from Karaikal district. In all, 21 buildings will be constructed. A six-storeyed building will house the hospital and administrative sections.

According to official sources, ₹ 123.05 crore will be utilised for construction of the hospital, ₹ 119.03 crore for college buildings, and ₹ 124.77 crore for hostels for students and living quarters for doctors, nurses and other staff.

The one in Nagapattinam is among the 11 new medical colleges sanctioned for districts by the State government.

There is no clarity on the year from which the new medical college will get functional. As per available indications, the college will start functioning after completion of construction activities.

The duration of construction may not exceed a year, sources said. According to Health Department sources, there was the possibility of the existing government hospital being put to use until the new buildings are constructed in a full-fledged way.

The Government Hospital has a capacity to accommodate more than 500 in-patients, the sources said.