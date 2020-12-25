CM to lay stone for dental college soon

PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would soon lay the foundation for the Government Dental College in Pudukottai.

The Directorate of Medical Education was carrying out preliminary works for starting the dental college that was announced by the Chief Minister, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters here after inaugurating the special burns ward and CT scan facility at Government Medical College Hospital here.

Although the COVID-19 positivity rate was on the decline in the State, the Health Department was continuously carrying out RT-PCR tests on 70,000 to 75,000 persons per day and the State was moving in the right direction, he said.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients were only in single digit in Pudukottai district on Thursday and the spread of the viral infection had been controlled.

He appealed to the public to extend their cooperation during New Year and Pongal as they did during Deepavali by adhering to the government’s guidelines by wearing masks and ensuring personal distancing as that would yield fruitful results for the steps taken by the State government and help in further bringing down the positivity rate.

The CT scan facility had been established at Government Medical College Hospital here at a cost of ₹1.94 crore and ₹78 lakh for the special burns ward.

The Minister released Tamil Nadu Medico Legal Manual 2020 on the occasion.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari and Health Department officials participated.