CM to lay foundation for projects today

NAGAPATTINAM

26 August 2020 23:21 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lay foundation for developmental projects of various government departments to the value of ₹207.5 crore in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

He will also inaugurate 13 projects completed at a cost of ₹43.6 crore .

The Chief Minister will also hand over benefits under many government schemes before taking part in a review meeting with Collector Praveen P. Nair and other senior officials to take stock of the initiatives undertaken by the district administration for containing the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian and MPs and MLAs will also take part in the meeting.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will hold discussions with entrepreneurs, functionaries of farmers’ associations, and representatives of women self-help groups.