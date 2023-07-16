ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate agri exhibition

July 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Sunday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate a State-level agricultural expo on June 27 on the premises of Care College of Engineering in Tiruchi.

Inspecting the arrangements being made on the college campus for the expo, along with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mr. Panneerselvam said 300 stalls would come up in the three-day expo. In all, 17 departments, three agricultural institutes and several research institutes would set up stalls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US