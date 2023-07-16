CM to inaugurate agri exhibition

July 16, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Sunday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate a State-level agricultural expo on June 27 on the premises of Care College of Engineering in Tiruchi.

Inspecting the arrangements being made on the college campus for the expo, along with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mr. Panneerselvam said 300 stalls would come up in the three-day expo. In all, 17 departments, three agricultural institutes and several research institutes would set up stalls.