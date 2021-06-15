CM to decide on extension on deadline to pay electricity bills

KARUR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would take a call on extension of the last date for paying electricity bills by consumers, said Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji.

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the State government extended the deadline of paying electricity bills in view of the intense lockdown. However, the State government had relaxed curbs on running various industries, offices and business houses. Many of them had been opened in 27 districts, where COVID-19 cases had come down. Mr. Stalin would take a decision on extending the deadline.

However, Mr. Senthil Balaji said that many export units and other industries had begun their day-to-day operations. Hence, he was of the view that there was no need for extending the deadline.