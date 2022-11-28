CM Stalin inspects excavation site at Maligaimedu

November 28, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - ARIYALUR

R Rajaram

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inspecting the excavation site at Malilgaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the excavation site at Maligaimedu near the historic Gangaikondacholapuram in the district on Monday.

Accompanied by some of his cabinet colleagues and officials, Mr. Stalin spent about 20 minutes going around the site, and inspecting a display of ancient objects, including Chinese wares unearthed during the excavations.

The second phase excavation carried out by the State Archaeology Department from February to September at the site led to the exposure of more brick structures, believed to be a medieval palace, which were found in most of the quadrants opened.

Broken pieces of copper, Chinese wares, a figurine made of ivory among others were found at the site during the excavation funded by the State government. Mr. Stalin had inaugurated the second phase excavation works in February from Chennai.

Excavation works were done last year during which more brick structures were unearthed in several quadrants.

The State government had provided ₹ 64.5 lakh funds for the excavation during the two seasons.

The entire site has now been covered with thatched roofing to protect it during monsoon. The ancient Gangaikondacholapuram city was built by King Rajendra Chola I after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains.

