CM Stalin inaugurates paddy procurement centres at Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated, through video conference, direct paddy procurement centres of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) in Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paddy procurement centres in Pudukottai district have been established at Ponnanviduthi, Sirumarudhur and Nerkuppai villages. Following the opening of the new centres, Pudukottai Collector M. Aruna inaugurated the exercise of procurement of paddy from farmers at Ponnanviduthi.

The Collector said permanent buildings for direct procurement of paddy had been constructed at three villages at a cost of ₹1.87 crore with funds provided by the NABARD for the 2023-24 financial year. Farmers in these villages could benefit by supplying paddy directly to the procurement centres, she said and called upon them to make use of the agriculture-related schemes to improve their livelihood, an official release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paddy procurement centre in Nagapattinam district has been established at Ilupur in Keezhvelur taluk at a cost of ₹62.50 lakh. The centre has a 375-tonne capacity covered yard, 150-tonne capacity open yard, a room for maintaining gunny sacks and an office room. Nagapattinam Collector P. Akash inspected the procurement centre.

The procurement centre in Tiruvarur district has been established at Kulikarai village in Koradacheri union. Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree inspected the centre upon its inauguration, an official release said.

Godown opened

A TNCSC godown established at a cost of ₹4.97 crore at Marungapuri in Tiruchi district was also declared open.

Essential commodities supplied through the public distribution system would be sent to the outlets in Marungapuri taluk from the 3,000-tonne capacity godown.

Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspected the godown after its inauguration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.