CM Stalin inaugurates new classrooms at three panchayat union middle schools in Perambalur

The new classrooms have been constructed under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme at a total cost of ₹1.12 crore

September 26, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam interacting with students of panchayat union middle school at Keezhaperambalur in Perambalur district on September 26, 2023

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam interacting with students of panchayat union middle school at Keezhaperambalur in Perambalur district on September 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated, through video conference, new classrooms built under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme at the panchayat union middle schools in Ladapuram, Keezhaperambalur and V. Keeranur villages in Perambalur district on Tuesday, September 26. 

The new classrooms have been constructed at a total cost of ₹1.12 crore.

Following the inauguration of the classrooms, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam interacted with the students of panchayat union middle schools at Keezhaperambalur and V. Keeranur, an official release said. 

