CM Stalin inaugurates new classrooms at three panchayat union middle schools in Perambalur

September 26, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated, through video conference, new classrooms built under the Child Friendly School Infrastructure Development Scheme at the panchayat union middle schools in Ladapuram, Keezhaperambalur and V. Keeranur villages in Perambalur district on Tuesday, September 26.

The new classrooms have been constructed at a total cost of ₹1.12 crore.

Following the inauguration of the classrooms, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam interacted with the students of panchayat union middle schools at Keezhaperambalur and V. Keeranur, an official release said.