CM sanctions study on pumping Cauvery water to two dams

TIRUCHI

08 December 2020 21:19 IST

He has allocated ₹40 lakh to assess feasibility of scheme

In a move that would bring cheer to farmers in the drought-prone Manapparai region in Tiruchi district, Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the sanction of a feasibility study on pumping surplus waters of the Cauvery to Ponnaniyar and Kannuthu Dams to stabilise irrigation in the ayacut areas fed by them.

The Chief Minister sanctioned ₹40 lakh for the study for the project, which would also meet the drinking water requirements of the areas around the two small dams.

Sources in the Ariyar Division of the Public Works Department said the proposal envisaged laying a pipeline to pump surplus water from the Mayanur Barrage on the Cauvery to a distance about 53 km to Ponnaniyar Dam and another 20 km from there to Kannuthu Dam.

“The quantum of water to be pumped and other technical details will be finalised based on the study. The plan will broadly be on the lines of Athikadavu-Avinashi Project,” a senior official of the department said.

Set in sylvan surroundings, about 66 km from Tiruchi, Ponnaniyar dam is nestled between Perumal Malai and Semmalai. While the dam and its catchment area are located in Karur district, the ayacut area is spread over Mugavanur panchayat and neighbouring villages in Tiruchi district.

The dam was built in 1974 and rain flow from Kadavur region forms its main water source. The catchment area is spread over 33.60 sq miles. The dam has a storage capacity of 120 million cubic feet (mcft) and has an aycut of about 2,100 acres in Mugavanur, Sekkanam and Pazhayakottai villages.

Kannuthu Dam, another small dam, is situated at Elamanam village in Manapparai taluk. It has a storage capacity of 56.16 mcft and has an ayacut of 734 acres.

Over the past several years, both dams have got poor inflows leaving farmers dependent on them for irrigation high and dry. Farmers have long been clamouring for desilting of Ponnaniyar dam and for its canal.

Last year, the Public Works Department forwarded a proposal to the government to remove the silt accumulation from the reservoir at an estimated cost of ₹17 crore with World Bank assistance. The proposal is yet to get the nod.

A few years ag0, the dam was renovated under the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) funded by World Bank. Various parts of the dam structure were repaired and strengthened at a cost of about ₹2.50 crore as part of the rehabilitation and improvement works.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came as a pleasant surprise to farmers of the region.

Welcoming the announcement, Ayilai Siva Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, pointed out the region was drought-prone almost right through the year and was fully dependent on rain.

“With the repeated monsoon failure, the area had faced severe scarcity of even drinking water in recent years. The project, if executed will help meet the drinking water and irrigation requirements,” Mr. Ayilai Siva Suriyan added.