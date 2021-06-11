CM receives petitions from the public

THANJAVUR

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin made brief halts at some points en route to Palliagraharam from the Grand Anicut on Friday to receive petitions from the public.

During one such halt at Budalur, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Budalur South Union secretary C. Basker presented a petition on behalf of the people residing in and around Budalur drawing the attention of the Chief Minister to the problems faced by the local people in availing the healthcare services at the Government Tahluk Hospital, Budalur.

Vacancies in posts of doctors and medical assistants and non-availability of basic life-saving equipment and medicines at the hospital were causing immense hardship to the people, the petitioner said and pleaded that the Taluk hospital be upgraded into a 24-hour full-fledged hospital for the benefit of locals.

Though the inspection tour itinerary did not contain any indication of en route halts from the Grand Anicut to Palliagraharam, the Chief Minister’s vehicle slowed down at the places where local people have gathered in large numbers and he received the petitions from them.

Even at the last inspection point in Thanjavur district at Palliagraharam, Mr.Stalin walked some distance to meet people waiting on the periphery of the inspection site and received petitions from them before boarding his car to leave for Tiruchi.