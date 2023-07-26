CM pays surprise visit to Tiruchi GH

July 26, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a surprise visit to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Dean D. Nehru, Mr. Stalin inspected the maternity ward and interacted with antenatal, postnatal and post-Cesarean patients to assess the quality of treatment and food provided to them.

The Chief Minister also inspected the kitchen and tasted the food prepared for the patients. He examined the diet chart and asked the officials whether there were sufficient provisions. Minister for Municipal Administration KN. Nehru, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar were present.

