CM owes explanation on attack on Tiruchi Siva’s house by DMK men: Premalatha

March 17, 2023 - PUDUKOTTAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin owed an explanation on the recent attack on the residence of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva by supporters of Minister K.N. Nehru in Tiruchi, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) Treasurer Premalatha Vijaykant said here on Friday .

“This is the Dravida model of governance,” she mocked, taking a swipe at the DMK government on the incident and the attack on Mr. Siva’s supporters by supporters of Mr. Nehru inside a police station at Tiruchi.“ “The DMK government has been waxing eloquent on Dravida model of governance but what is happening today is that their own party cadre are attacking each other inside a police station”, Ms. Premalatha said speaking to reporters in Pudukottai.

The question that arises is that whether the attack on the house of Tiruchi Siva by his own party men would have taken place if “Kalaignar” (late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi) was alive, Ms. Premalatha said. The Chief Minister should rein in his party men, she said.

The State, under the ruling DMK government, had been witnessing murders in broad daylight, chain snatchings, ATM burglaries and robberies. “What is happening in Tamil Nadu,” she wondered referring to the brutal attack on a woman professor during her evening walk in Tiruchi. The government should seriously ponder over the spate of crimes taking place in Tamil Nadu and tackle them with an iron hand, she said.

Replying to a query, Ms. Premalatha said the the DMK, while in Opposition, politicised the NEET issue and came to power. It was now two years since the DMK came to power, but it was still unable to get exemption from NEET as promised, Ms. Premalatha said, adding that the government should come out with a clear announcement on the issue without confusing the students, parents and teachers.