CM opens substation in Pudukottai district

February 27, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated through video conference a 400/230-110 kv sub station at Vellalaviduthi in Gandharvakottai Assembly constituency in Pudukottai district. The substation has been established by Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited at a cost of ₹909 crore.

The substation would benefit around 50 lakh general public of Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Sivaganga districts besides benefitting over 10,000 micro, small and medium industrial units by providing steady power supply, a release said.

