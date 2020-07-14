Tiruchirapalli14 July 2020 20:09 IST
CM opens bridges
PERAMBALUR
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami declared open two newly built bridges in Perambalur district through video conference from Chennai on Tuesday.
He declared open a bridge on Ezhumur-Malavarayanallur Road, built at a cost of ₹ 1.98 crore, and another on Kolakanatham-Sirukanpur Road, built at an estimate of ₹ 1.45 crore. Collector V. Santha and Highways Department officials inspected the bridges after the inauguration, an official release said.
