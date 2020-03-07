CM lays foundation stone for renovation of Kattalai canal

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, through video conference on Friday, laid the foundation stone for renovation and modernisation of Kattalai High-Level Canal (KHLC), a major irrigation source, at an estimate of ₹335.50 crore.

The major initiative is aimed at improving the irrigation infrastructure in Karur and Tiruchi districts. The project was sanctioned following persistent demands from farmers dependent on the canal, especially those in the tail-end areas, for removal of accumulated silt and modernisation of the KHLC as they had been facing problems in getting water for irrigation every season over the past several years. The demand has been repeatedly highlighted at the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meetings in Tiruchi and Karur over the past few years.

The KHLC, a contour canal, carries water from the Cauvery river at Mayanur in Karur district to Thayanur in Tiruchi district, a distance of about 62 km, and irrigates 23,774 acres in Karur and Tiruchi districts. Of this, 20,185 acres are in Karur district and the rest are in Tiruchi district. The designed discharge at the head regulator of the canal is 411 cusecs.

The water distribution system was very old and needed repair and replacement at many places. Irrigation efficiency and agricultural productivity was affected due to wastage of water following erosion of bunds. The bed level of the canal has also gone down. Due to dilapidated condition of the regulatory structures such as shutters and sluices, equitable distribution of water to tail-end areas could not be achieved, Public Works Department officials said. Of the 174 such regulatory structures, 124 will be modernised and 25 rehabilitated.

Concrete lining would be provided for the entire length of the canal, except in leading canals. Some of the distributories of the canal and drainages at vulnerable stretches would also be modernised. Once the project was completed, the system efficiency would improve to 60% from the current 40.43%, officials said.

“We express our gratitude to the government for sanctioning the project acting on our demand pending since 2013,” said ‘Koundampatti’ R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, who had long lobbied for the cause. Karur Collector T.Anbalagan and farmers representatives were present at the Krishnarayapuram panchayat union office during the foundation laying ceremony.

ITI building

The Chief Minister also declared open a Government Industrial Training Institute building at Manikandam panchayat union in Tiruchi district. It was constructed at a cost of ₹4.83 crore. As many as 210 students from 22 surrounding villages are studying at the ITI. Collector S.Sivarasu and other officials were present.

Tangedco office

An office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Tangedco, in Ariyalur district was also declared open by the Chief Minister. The office at the Jayamkondam panchayat union was built at a cost of ₹19.2 lakh. Collector D.Rathna and other officials were present at the office during the inaugural ceremony.