CM lays foundation stone for memorials

16 June 2020 19:16 IST

Mani mandapams to come up for

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, through video conference, laid the foundation stone for memorials to be built in the city for ‘Perarasar’ Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar, Sir A.T. Paneerselvam and M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.

The memorials will come up at a 2.11 acre site identified between Central Bus Stand and Periya Milaguparai, close to K. A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College.

The State government had announced in the Assembly that memorials (mani mandapams) will be built in Tiruchi for the three personalities.

Advertising

Advertising

The mani mandapam for ‘Perasar’ Perumbidigu Mutharaiyar, a king who had ruled Tiruchi- Thanjavur region, will be built at a cost of ₹99.25 lakh. It will include a library and a statue of Mutharaiyar.

The memorials for Sir A. T. Paneerselvam and M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar will be built adjacent to this, at a cost of ₹43.40 lakh and ₹42.69 lakh, respectively. Sir A. T. Paneerselvam, a barrister was a leading light of the erstwhile Justice Party and also a former chairman of Thanjavur Municipality. The British Government had appointed Sir A. T. Panneerselvam as Secretary to the Minister for Indian Affairs. Considered the first Tamil superstar, M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar was a famous yesteryear actor, producer and singer.

District Collector S. Sivarasu and others were present during the ceremony at the memorial site.

Perambalur

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also inaugurated the newly constructed office of the Q Branch CID of Perambalur unit at Thuraimangalam here.

The new building has separate rooms for Inspector, Sub Inspector and Police Writer, computer room, records room and a cell and the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police on the first floor and a conference hall. An official release said the new building has been constructed at a cost of ₹89.19 lakh.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Sub Treasury Office building at Alathur block constructed at a cost of ₹72.05 lakh. Post inauguration by the Chief Minister, District Collector V. Santha lighted ‘kuthuvilakku’ at both places and inspected the new buildings. Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban and other officials participated, the release further said.