ADVERTISEMENT

CM lays foundation for two godowns in Ariyalur

February 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation for two godowns in the Ariyalur district through video conferencing.

They will come up at Kayarlabath in Ariyalur taluk and Vilanthai in Andimadam taluk. While a sum of ₹4.96 crore has been allotted for the godown at an estimated capacity of 3,000 metric tonnes at Kayarlabath, the godown at Vilanthai will cost ₹4.02 crore at a capacity of 2,000 MT.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that with the construction of the new godowns, the total capacity of the godowns owned by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would go up to 10,500 metric tonne from 5,500 metric tonne in the district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US