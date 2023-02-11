CM lays foundation for two godowns in Ariyalur

February 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ARIYALUR:

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday laid the foundation for two godowns in the Ariyalur district through video conferencing.

They will come up at Kayarlabath in Ariyalur taluk and Vilanthai in Andimadam taluk. While a sum of ₹4.96 crore has been allotted for the godown at an estimated capacity of 3,000 metric tonnes at Kayarlabath, the godown at Vilanthai will cost ₹4.02 crore at a capacity of 2,000 MT.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that with the construction of the new godowns, the total capacity of the godowns owned by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would go up to 10,500 metric tonne from 5,500 metric tonne in the district.