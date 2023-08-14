CM lays foundation for new works at temples in central region

August 14, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, through video conference from Chennai on Monday, laid the foundation for execution of various works by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department at temples in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The works included the renovation of the front mandapam at Subramanya Swamy temple at Kumara Vayalur in Tiruchi district. The work is to be executed at a cost of ₹1.79 crore.

Foundation was also laid for construction of marriage halls at Muthumariamman temple at Narthamalai in Pudukottai district and Kandeswarar temple at Thamarankottai in Thanjavur district at a cost of ₹3.75 crore each; construction of Mudi Kaanikkai mandapam and a separate mandapam for devotees to take rest at Maha Mariamman temple at Valangaiman in Tiruvarur district at a cost of ₹1.93 crore and construction of a commercial complex at Navanidheswara Swamy temple at Sikkal in Nagapattinam district at a cost of ₹1.07 crore, an official release said.

