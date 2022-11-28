CM launches Vanavil Mandram to foster scientific temper among upper primary students

November 28, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Attempting to transition students of classes from VI to VIII State-wide from rote learning to activity-based assimilation of content, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched Vanavil Mandram at an event organised at the Adi Dravida Welfare Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi.

The activities of the forum (Vanavil Mandram) will be executed block-wise across the State in over 13,200 schools covering about 20 lakh students by STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) facilitators who have been equipped with ‘mobile laboratory’ kit.

The faculty of scientific reasoning in the students will be developed through exposure to activities in industries, and exposure to museums, bird sanctuaries and other such important locations, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said explaining the intended outcome of the initiative in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Accompanied by Mr. Poyyamozhi, Minister K.N. Nehru, Rajya Sabha MP N. Siva and Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su Thirunavukkarasar, the Chief Minister also interacted with the students after launching the mobile laboratories to be operated by the STEM facilitators.