CM inspects desilting work in Beemanodai

315 acres benefit from the drainage channel

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the special desilting work being carried out in Thanjavur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inspected the special desilting work being carried out in the Beemanodai drainage channel in Papanasam taluk in Thanjavur district.

The desilting of a third of the total length of the 15-km channel was taken up at a cost of ₹14.50 lakh on April 26 and completed on May 17.

About 315 acres of cultivable land in Vadapathy, Kokkeri, Sikkapattu, Karuppamudaliyarkottai, Sonapettai and Kizhapattu hamlets benefit from this channel, according to official sources.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Saxena and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.

Mr. Stalin saw a video presentation on the special desilting work being implemented in Thanjavur district. He also interacted with, and received petitions from, members of the public.