CM inaugurates own buildings for four police stations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and Tiruvarur districts

Published - August 01, 2024 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The construction of the building for Fort Police Station in Tiruchi was taken up in 2022 at a cost of ₹3.19 crore; police quarters in Woraiyur also inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-constructed building of Fort Police Station in Tiruchi which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated, through video conference from Chennai, buildings constructed for the Fort and Sessions Court police stations in Tiruchi and Raghunathapuram station in Pudukottai district and Mannargudi station in Tiruvarur district. 

The new buildings have been constructed by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC). The multi-storeyed new building to house the Fort police station has been constructed at Chinthamani near the Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on land belonging to the police department. Consequent to the inauguration, a function was organised in which Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini and senior police officers participated in the event at the new building. 

The construction of the building was taken up in 2022 and completed at a cost of ₹3.19 crore by the TNPHC. The multi-storeyed building to house the Sessions Court police station in Beema Nagar area in Tiruchi has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.70 crore. 

Mr. Stalin inaugurated through video conference police quarters at Woraiyur in Tiruchi and at Jambunathapuram in Tiruchi Rural police limits. 

