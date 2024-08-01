GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inaugurates own buildings for four police stations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, and Tiruvarur districts

The construction of the building for Fort Police Station in Tiruchi was taken up in 2022 at a cost of ₹3.19 crore; police quarters in Woraiyur also inaugurated

Published - August 01, 2024 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The newly-constructed building of Fort Police Station in Tiruchi which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Thursday.

The newly-constructed building of Fort Police Station in Tiruchi which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference from Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated, through video conference from Chennai, buildings constructed for the Fort and Sessions Court police stations in Tiruchi and Raghunathapuram station in Pudukottai district and Mannargudi station in Tiruvarur district. 

The new buildings have been constructed by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC). The multi-storeyed new building to house the Fort police station has been constructed at Chinthamani near the Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi on land belonging to the police department. Consequent to the inauguration, a function was organised in which Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini and senior police officers participated in the event at the new building. 

The construction of the building was taken up in 2022 and completed at a cost of ₹3.19 crore by the TNPHC. The multi-storeyed building to house the Sessions Court police station in Beema Nagar area in Tiruchi has been constructed at a cost of ₹2.70 crore. 

Mr. Stalin inaugurated through video conference police quarters at Woraiyur in Tiruchi and at Jambunathapuram in Tiruchi Rural police limits. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.