CM inaugurates new water scheme for Thanthoni

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Combined Water Supply Scheme for Thanthoni Panchayat Union in the district through videoconferencing from Chennai.

The scheme was executed at a cost of Rs. 81.41 crore. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), which designed and built the scheme, established a pumping station on the banks of the Cauvery at Melamayanur near Mayanur barrage.

Shortly after the function, Collector T. Prabhushankar and Krishnarayapuram MLA K. Sivagamasundari visited Perumalpatti near Mayanur and inspected the system followed to draw water from the source and the distribution network.

The Collector said that 45 lakh litre would be drawn daily from the pumping station. A new pipeline had been laid for 210 km to supply, feed and distribute water to the targeted people in Thanthoni Panchayat Union. A total of 345 overhead tanks had been constructed for distributing the water to the habitations.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that water supply had already been provided to 40 habitations in the union. With the implementation of the new scheme, the remaining 274 habitations would also get supply. A total of 1,06 lakh people would be benefitted.

Murali, Superintending Engineer, TWAD, R. Praburam, Executive Engineer, TWAD, Karur, and others participated.