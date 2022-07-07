CM inaugurates new govt. colleges at Manapparai, Aravakurichi
:
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated Government Arts and Science Colleges at Manapparai in Tiruchi district and Aravakurichi in Karur district through video conferencing.
Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar attended the function held at Pannankombu near Manapparai.
Karur Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, Karur MP S. Jothimani and senior officials participated in the function held at Aravakurichi after the inauguration.
Mr. Shankar said the college at Aravakurichi would start functioning from 2022-23 and students would be admitted in five branches.
