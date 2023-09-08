HamberMenu
CM inaugurates new godown of TNWC at Tiruvappur through video conference

September 08, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a godown of the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation at Tiruvappur here through video conference from Chennai on Friday.

The newly constructed godown has a storage capacity of 3,400 metric tonnes and constructed at a cost of ₹ 2.80 crore. This is an additional godown inside the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation Limited premises at Tiruvappur.

The godown has been constructed for storing agricultural produce of farmers besides other agri-related items. Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation officials participated, an official release said. 

