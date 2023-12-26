GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM inaugurates new buildings for three panchayats

December 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday declared open office buildings for three village panchayats through video conferencing.

Office buildings at Sinthalavadi in Krishnarayapuram panchayat union, Sathiamongalam in Kulithalai panchayat union and Archampatti in Thogamalai panchayat union were constructed at an estimate of ₹42.62 lakh. There are rooms for the panchayat president and secretary and the Village Administrative Officer.

Shortly after the inauguration, M. Thangavel, Collector, and senior officials visited the new buildings.

