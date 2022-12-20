CM inaugurates new building

December 20, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a new building for the Tiruchi East Taluk Office at Kottapattu through video conferencing from Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹2.59 crore was spent on the project. The building has a built-up area of 13,472 square feet.. Provision has been given to accommodate three Tahsildars, office sections, dining, document preservation and others.

Shortly after the inauguration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited the new building and interacted with the revenue officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US