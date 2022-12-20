CM inaugurates new building

December 20, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a new building for the Tiruchi East Taluk Office at Kottapattu through video conferencing from Chennai.

A sum of ₹2.59 crore was spent on the project. The building has a built-up area of 13,472 square feet.. Provision has been given to accommodate three Tahsildars, office sections, dining, document preservation and others.

Shortly after the inauguration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited the new building and interacted with the revenue officials.