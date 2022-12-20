  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inaugurates new building

December 20, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a new building for the Tiruchi East Taluk Office at Kottapattu through video conferencing from Chennai.

A sum of ₹2.59 crore was spent on the project. The building has a built-up area of 13,472 square feet.. Provision has been given to accommodate three Tahsildars, office sections, dining, document preservation and others.

Shortly after the inauguration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited the new building and interacted with the revenue officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.