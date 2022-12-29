ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates mill expansion scheme at TNPL’s Mondipatti plant

December 29, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday declared open the mill expansion plan carried out at an estimate of ₹1,385 crore at the unit-II of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd at Mondipatti near here.

Installation of a 400 tpd (tonnes per day) chemical hardwood pulp mill, a chemical recovery boiler, evaporator and a 20 MW turbo generator and other auxiliaries including a water effluent treatment system figure in the mill expansion scheme.

Earlier, accompanied by State Ministers K. N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and others, Mr. Stalin visited the plant and inspected its functioning.

The unit-II of the TNPL plan was inaugurated in 2016. It subsequently unveiled a plan to expand its capacity at a cost of ₹2520 crore in two phases. Of it, the first phase of mill expansion plan has been completed at an estimate of ₹1,385.

